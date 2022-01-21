COVID-19 cases rise to 31, 173 from 22, 958

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases rose to 31, 173 on Thursday from 22, 958 on Wednesday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

Recoveries declined to 26, 298 from 36, 611 to bring the total to 2, 995, 961.

Total cases are at 3, 324, 478 out of which 275, 364 are active cases. Mild and asymptomatic cases account for 98.3 percent of active cases.

The reproduction number remained high at 43.3 percent out of 73, 989 persons tested on January 18.

In the National Capital Region, ICU bed use reached 51 percent while ward bed utilization was at 58 percent. Isolation beds were 47 percent used. DMS