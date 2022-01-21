OCTA Research believes NCR has reached peak in COVID-19 cases

OCTA Research Fellow Guido David believes that the peak of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region ''has been reached'' but he adds that lowering the alert level would have to wait.

''In my opinion, it appears that peak has been reached. The City of Manila is reporting lower cases,'' he told dzBB Thursday.

He said from a peak of 18,000 COVID-19 cases in the NCR, which is under Alert Level Three, cases on Wednesday was down to 8, 376.

''NCR is under critical risk. There are persons still getting infected,'' said David.

David pointed out that cases in Calabarzon and other regions appear to be rising.

He said COVID-19 cases may be around 1,000 to 2,000 in February if the trend continues.

''The alert level could be lowered once NCR is moderate risk,'' he said.

David said low numbers are expected on Tuesdays and Wednesday because few are getting tested. He said for Thursday, COVID-19 cases may increase. DMS