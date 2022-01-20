PNP admits confirming authenticity of vaccination card is ''a challenge''

The Philippine National Police (PNP) admitted that confirming the authenticity of the vaccination card to implementing the ''no vaxx, no ride'' policy remains a challenge.

"Yes, actually it’s a challenge to some of us. Although this will not hamper the implementation to really find out if what they presented is fake or not.

We train our people and we enhance our coordination," PNP spokesperson Col. Roderick Augustus Alba said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Wednesday.

Alba explained that the vaccination card in provinces outside the National Capital Region does not have security features.

"In NCR we have a good system. As far as I'm concerned they have security features in the vaccination card as explained by PIO (Public Information Office) NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office), and it has QR code so it is easy," he said.

"The challenge is in the areas outside NCR, there are different vaccination cards, so we just coordinate with the neighboring regions because our LGUs have a database. Our LGUs who were given the vaccination cards. If we are in doubt, we immediately call the concerned regional offices near NCR," he added.

Alba said the policy cannot be implemented perfectly but he also warned those who are using fake vaccination cards face possible charges.

"We were not able to perfect this. It’s just a matter of discipline and cooperation of the public. We know there are many reports of individuals who were caught for using fake vaccination cards," he said.

"This is a public document issued by the government, by the DOH (Department of Health), and if you fake it, you will be charged for falsification of public documents," he added. Robina Asido/DMS