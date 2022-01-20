COVID-19 cases fell to 22, 958 from 28, 471

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases sharply fell to 22, 958 on Wednesday from 28, 471 on Tuesday.

Recoveries from COVID-19 set a new year's high with 36, 611 to bring the total to 2, 969, 853.

Total cases are at 3, 293, 625 out of which 270, 728 are active. Mild and asymptomatic account for 98.2 percent of active cases.

But the positivity rate remained high at 43.5 percent from 62, 531 persons tested.

There were 82 persons who died from COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 53, 044.

In the NCR, ICU bed use is at 53 percent, while ward bed utilization is at 60 percent. Isolation bed use is at 48 percent. DMS