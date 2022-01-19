Gov't eyes doubling COVID-19 booster shots

The government eyes doubling the number of COVID-19 booster shots being administered to the eligible population from the current daily average as authorities ramp up immunization amid the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

In his report to President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., said that so far, there were 4.7 million Filipinos who received booster doses.

“Ang average po natin naitala ay mahigit na 260,000 po lamang. Kinakailangan po na maiangat sa doblado or 500,000 doses kada araw,” said Galvez during the President’s Talk to the People.

To provide boosters to the targeted 72.16 million population, Galvez said the government’s strategy is to concentrate in the National Capital Region Plus 10 (NCR+ 10), and in areas with more than 70 percent fully vaccinated population.

The government will also expand the vaccination sites for boostering using facilities like Nayong Pilipino and malls.

In immunizing minors aged 12 to 17 years, Galvez, who is also the chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, said 8.49 million or 67 percent received the first dose and 6.88 million or 54 percent are already fully vaccinated.

If the current output continues, the vaccine czar said the government can conclude vaccinating minors 12 to 17 years old by the end of March and the administration of boosters could begin by April once experts give the green light.

Galvez also reported that for children five to 11 years old, 15.56 million could soon be vaccinated as 780,000 doses of the jabs intended for minors could arrive late this month and an additional 1,632,000 doses will be delivered on February 7.

These are part of the 7.5 million doses procured by the government, which are set to arrive in the first quarter of this year and another 7.5 million doses in the second quarter.

The government also placed orders for the delivery of 10 to 15 million doses to complete the second dose of children aged five to 11 years.

“Other orders will be in tranches considering this is a different formulation intended for the age group 11 years and below. Puwede po natin pong gamitin ‘to sa zero to four years old,” he told the President.

For children aged zero to four years, the vaccine coordinator said they are awaiting the issuance of emergency amendment abroad and the advice of local experts.

Aside from immunizing minors, part of the government strategy is to inoculate three million unvaccinated senior citizens, as well as maximize the use of the 9 million doses of the single dose Janssen jab currently in the government inventory.

According to Galvez, the government targets to achieve vaccination milestones of immunizing 77 million by the end of March and 90 million by the end of June.

Looking forward, Galvez said they are working to hand over the responsibility from the national government to the local government units (LGUs) and the private sector in preparation for future vaccine commercialization.

“So ang mangyayari po si Secretary Año at saka po ang private sector na po ang mamumuno po ng mga vaccination program po natin through the LGUs,” he said. PND