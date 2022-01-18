Haus Talk starts off 2022 IPO listings in PSE

Haus Talk, Inc. (HTI) ushered in the 2022 listing season at the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) with the listing of its initial public offering (IPO) shares at PSE’s Small, Medium and Emerging (SME) Board on Monday.

HTI raised P750 million from its maiden offering which will be utilized by the company for land acquisition in Antipolo, Cavite and Pangasinan and for the development of a property in Bataan.

In his welcome remarks, PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon congratulated HTI for being the first company from the more than 30 companies registered in the Exchange’s handholding program to have listed at PSE.

“I am also pleased that this year’s IPO calendar commenced with the market debut of an SME. This clearly demonstrates that a family-owned and managed SME can tap the equities market for its fund raising needs. I am aware that most families are apprehensive about going public because of the requirements imposed on listed firms but companies like HTI prove that such requirements are not difficult or impossible to meet.”

PSE’s handholding program involves one-on-one sessions with potential listing applicants to help companies with their IPO roadmap and connect them with IPO advisers. The program is offered for free by the Exchange. PSE Information Desk