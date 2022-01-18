NCR daily growth in new COVID-19 cases decline 1% to 15, 959: OCTA

The rate of growth in new COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region has gone down by one percent to 15, 959 on Sunday based on the Department of Health (DOH) bulletin, OCTA Research said Monday.

''This was lower than the reported number over the past four days,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David in his report.

''While this trend is encouraging, suggesting the possibility that cases in the NCR have peaked, the possibility still remains that visibility of the situation in the NCR is clouded because of limitations in testing,'' said David.

The rate of decline was seen in the seven-day moving average, he said.

''The growth rate over the past four days, in order, were 11 percent, five percent, three percent and two percent,'' said David.

The reproduction number decreased to 2.67 from a peak of 6.16 just 11 days ago.

David said the situation must be monitored in the NCR this week if cases decrease further. DMS