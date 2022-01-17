Vaccination of 5-11 year olds may start next month: NTF adviser

The vaccination of five to 11 years old children in Metro Manila may start next month, a National Task Force (NTF) vs COVID-19 special adviser said on Sunday.

"The government ordered 15 million doses of pediatric Pfizer, which was approved by FDA last December for the vaccination of five to 11 years old," said Ted Herbosa in a radio interview.

"This will arrive in the last week of January, not all yet of course. We know they deliver 500,000, one million, but we can already start the vaccination of five to 11 years old by February 1," he said.

Herbosa stressed the importance of getting vaccinated as he emphasized that "hospitals have started to nearly reach full capacity."

"Hopefully, we can start vaccinations here in NCR for the children five to 11 years old, so it is good news. Those unvaccinated really have to get their vaccines at least you will no longer have a problem that you will not allow to ride in public transportation," he added. Robina Asido/DMS