OCTA watching if declining new NCR cases means peak nears or testing reaching limits

The declining trend of growth in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) opens two theories, OCTA Research said in its Sunday report.

The NCR reported 18, 422 new COVID-18 cases on Saturday, which meant daily growth rate of seven-day moving average was down to three percent from five percent on the previous day percent.

''NCR either peaking or reaching limits of testing capacity,'' said David in the report.

''The decrease in growth rate could have two possibilities (1) the trend of new cases in the NCR is close to the peak, or (2) new cases in the NCR are limited by testing capacity,'' said David.

David said if new cases start to decrease in the NCR next week ''then it is the first case.''

''In the second case, we will see the number of new cases continue to hover around the same level, until the downward trend happens'' he added. DMS