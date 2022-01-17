PNP urges unvaccinated people to stay at home as DOTr implements ''no vaxx, no ride'' policy Monday

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos urged unvaccinated persons to stay home and warned people not to use fake vaccination cards as the ''no vaxx, no ride'' policy in public transport will be implemented in the National Capital Region starting Monday.

''We repeat, we ask those unvaccinated persons to stay home. Do not

allow the virus infect you. That is why we will only allow essential travel,'' said Carlos in an interview at dzBB Sunday.

Starting Monday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) will implement the policy on all public transportation in line with the government's move to restrict movement of unvaccinated persons.

The DOTr made this move as the NCR has been reporting high daily COVID-19 cases.

Carlos said police will send people home if they do not carry their vaccination cards during random checks.

If they carry falsified vaccination cards, police can charge people with falsification of documents, added Carlos.

''Those carrying fake vaccination cards will face charges. You won't just be sent home but we will charge you for violating the law using a falsified document,'' said Carlos.

Carlos said policemen have android cellphones capable of reading QR codes in vaccination cards.

''If these cards have no data, it will show it's a fake document,'' said Carlos. DMS