COVID-19 cases decline to 37, 154 from Saturday's record 39, 004

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) went down to 37, 154 on Sunday from a record 39,004 on Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH).

Recoveries posted its highest for the year at 30,037 while deaths were at 50 from 52, 907.

The DOH said 98.4 percent of 287, 856 active cases were mild and asymptomatic.

Total cases was at 3, 205, 396.

The positivity rate was at 47.4 percent with 81, 381 tested on Jan 14 from 47.1 percent with 78, 774 tested on Jan. 13.

ICU bed use was at 57 percent while isolation bed utilization was at 50 percent in the National Capital Region (NCR). But ward beds were 66 percent used in the NCR. DMS