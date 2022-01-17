IATF approves testing, quarantine protocols to screen Filipinos and foreigners coming from abroad

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has approved the retroactive application of the testing and quarantine protocols under Resolution No. 157 to screen Filipinos and foreign nationals entering the country from abroad.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the IATF has directed implementing agencies to ensure the smooth and proper implementation of the protocols.

Nograles explained that under the resolution issued by the IATF on Saturday the testing and quarantine protocols for green and yellow list countries , territories, jurisdictions per IATF Resolution No. 157 shall apply to those who arrived in all ports of entry in the Philippines on or before January 13.

"Foreign nationals coming from red list countries and allowed admission into the country under existing IATF resolutions, may enter the Philippines provided they have valid or existing visas and their entry is subject to immigration laws, rules and regulations," the resolution stated.

Nograles said the IATF also noted that their entry is subject to Philippine immigration laws, rules and regulations. Robina Asido/DMS