Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) soared to a new record of 39, 004 on Saturday from Friday's 37, 207.

It was the seventh daily increase of COVID-19 cases.

Mild and asymptomatic cases accounted for 98.3 percent of 280, 313 active cases.

Recoveries reached its highest for the year with 23, 613 to bring the total to 2, 834, 708.

However, the positivity rate went down to 47.1 percent after 78, 774 were tested on Jan. 13 from 47.3 percent following 81, 737 tests.

ICU bed use in the NCR was at 55 percent while isolation beds were 52 percent utilized. Ward beds utilization was at 69 percent. DMS