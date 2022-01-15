The Office of the Mayor of Manila issued a show cause order against a university that refused to suspend classes during a one-week health break declared by the local government.

The show cause ordered the University of the East to explain "why cease and desist order should not be issued" against them.

"Failure on your part to answer in writing this show cause order within the said period shall be considered waiver on your part to be heard and your account shall be dealt with accordingly by the City Government of Manila, through the Bureau of Permits," the order stated.

The show cause order was issued after UE President Ester Garcia reportedly said "mayors do not have authority to cancel classes at the tertiary level!”.

The City of Manila declared a weeklong health break starting January 14 to give the students and faculty members the time to physically and mentally recharge, recuperate, or to recover for those currently infected by COVID-19 disease. Robina Asido/DMS