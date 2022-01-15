The Department of Education (DepEd) is eyeing to push for "progressive expansion of face- to-face classes" despite increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

"Subject to our meeting with DOH on Monday, the Department of Education, maybe we can recommend and really strongly push for the progressive and expansion of face-to-face classes," Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Friday.

Malaluan said during the meeting on Monday the DOH is expected to give DepEd a much detailed outlook in relation to the face-to-face class initiatives.

"Just one last comment in the alert level system, we can institutionalize it like the typhoon warnings to have SOP, with the conduct of face-to-face classes in the future. For example, when an area is re-categorized as Alert Level 3, automatic face-to-face activity will be suspended," he said.

"But as I mentioned, we have a scheduled meeting with the DOH because we want to be able to submit the report to the Office of the President with the full concurrence of the Department of Health of all our findings, including the health and COVID aspect of the pilot (classes)," he added. Robina Asido/DMS