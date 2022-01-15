The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed a murder complaint against 17 officers and personnel of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) in Calabarzon before the Department of Justice, the NBI said Friday.

The 17 PNP-CIDG Calabarzon officers and personnel were serving search warrants in Nasugbu, Batangas but this allegedly led to the deaths of spouses Ariel and Ana Evangelista on March 7, 2021.

This is part of the so-called Bloody Sunday incident where nine activists, including the Evangelistas, were killed and six arrested while the PNP-CIDG served search warrants in various parts of Calabarzon.

The Evangelistas were members of the environmental group Umalpas Ka.

The NBI said other similar cases '' are also progressing towards actionable status'' in the dockets of Administrative Order 35 Secretariat.

The case on the death of Emmanuel Asuncion, a local coordinator of Bayan-Cavite chapter, who died in his office in Dasmarinas City, is ''in the process of being transferred to the Department of Justice main office, NBI said.

In the case of Melvin Dagsinao and Mark Bacasno, members of the Sikkad-K3 urban poor advocacy group who died in homes in Rodriguez, Rizal, the Administrative Order Special Investigation Team was directed last December to undertake filing of appropriate complaint on the death of Dagsinao.

The investigation on the death of Bacasno would continue until ''all relevant and necessary evidence have been gathered.'' DMS