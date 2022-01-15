Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases zoomed to a new record high of 37, 207 on Friday, the Department of Health (DOH).

This is the sixth day COVID-19 cases have been rising to all-time marks since January 8. Eight laboratories were not able to submit data, the DOH said.

The positivity rate reached 47.3 percent out of 81, 737 cases tested last January 12.

The DOH said 98.2 percent of active cases, which reached 265, 509, are mild and asymptomatic. Total cases was at 3, 129, 512.

Recoveries were 9,027, the highest for the year, which put the total to 2, 811, 188.

Deaths numbered 81, resulting in 52, 815 fatalities.

Use of ICU and isolation beds were both at 55 percent in the National Capital Region while ward beds were 67 percent utilized. DMS