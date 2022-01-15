By Robina Asido

Japan will be placed under the green list with 31 other countries starting Sunday, Acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles said on Friday.

In a Palace press briefing on Friday, Acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles said aside from Japan, others in the green list are Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, China (Mainland), Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Hong Kong (Chinese Special Administrative Region), India, Indonesia, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Montserrat, Morocco, Niger, Oman, Pakistan, Paraguay, Saba (Special Municipality of The Kingdom of the Netherlands), Saint Barthelemy, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Taiwan, Timor-Leste (East Timor) and Uganda.

Nograles said Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Canada, Curacao, French Guiana, Iceland, Malta, Mayotte, Mozambique, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Spain and USthe Virgin Islands will be in the red list while all other countries, territories or jurisdictions not otherwise listed in the red and green list will be placed under the yellow list.

The new country risk classification under Resolution Number 157-B will take effect from January 16 to 31, 2022.

However, Resolution Number 157 also approved by the IATF on Thursday states that starting January 16, all foreign nationals allowed to enter into the Philippines are required to show proof of full vaccination.

Nograles said the same resolution said under the green list "fully vaccinated international arriving passengers shall be required to present a negative Reverse Transcription - Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test taken within 48 hours prior to departure from the country of origin."

"Upon arrival, they shall no longer be required to observe mandatory facility-based quarantine but shall self-monitor for any sign or symptom for seven days with the first day being the date of arrival," he said.

However, those unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently validated, shall also be required to present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

They are "required to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of their negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day."

They will be enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms for 14 days, with the first day being the date of arrival, he added.

Nograles said starting January 16 the resolution also allows the entry of Filipinos from red list countries "without the need for bayanihan flight."

"The inbound international travel of all persons coming from or who have been to “Red List” countries, jurisdictions or territories within the last 14 days prior to arrival to any port of the Philippines shall be allowed," the resolution said

It stated that the fully vaccinated individuals from red list countries should have a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

"Upon arrival, they shall undergo facility-based quarantine with an RT-PCR test taken on the 7th day, with the date of arrival being the first day. Once with a negative result, they may be released from facility quarantine, provided the completion of home quarantine up to the 14th day from the date of arrival," he said.

For individuals who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or whose vaccination status cannot be independently validated, a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to departure from the country of origin will be required.

"Upon arrival, they shall undergo facility-based quarantine with an RT-PCR test done on the 7th day, with the date of arrival being the first day," he said.

"They may be discharged only upon the completion of a 10-day facility-based quarantine, regardless of a negative RT-PCR result, and shall observe home quarantine until

the 14th day, with the date of arrival being the first day," the resolution added.

For the countries under the yellow list the fully vaccinated individuals are also required to have a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

"Upon arrival, they shall undergo facility-based quarantine with an RT-PCR test taken on the 5th day, with the date of arrival being the first day. Once with a negative result, they may be released for completion of home quarantine up to the 7th day from the date of arrival," it stated.

Aside from a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to departure from the country of origin, the individuals who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or whose vaccination status cannot be independently validated are required upon their arrival to undergo facility-based quarantine with an RT-PCR test done on the 7th day, with the date of arrival being the first day.

"Once with a negative result, they may be released for completion of home quarantine up to the 14th day from the date of arrival," the resolution noted.

Nograles noted that the previous requirements of "negative pre-departure RT-PCR tests taken 72 hours prior to departure shall be honored until 0001H of 19 January 2022." DMS