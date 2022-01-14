Police authorities in Central Mindanao have formed a task group to establish the circumstances surrounding the explosion on board a passenger bus in Cotabato on Tuesday that killed a five-year old boy and wounded six others.

This developed as PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos assured the availability of technical support and resources of National Support Units to assist Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Mindanao Star in the investigation of the explosion on board Mindanao Star Bus No. 1551 in Aleosan, Cotabato last January 11.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of Police Regional Office-12, has designated Col. Michael Libanan, chief regional staff of PRO-12 as supervisor in the Special Investigation Task Group “Mindanao Star” with Col. Harold Ramos, acting provincial director of Cotabato Police Provincial Office as SITG commander.

Special Investigation Task Group Mindanao Star will coordinate all efforts of PNP investigative units involved in the investigation, Tagum said in his report to Carlos.

“We continue to monitor the condition of all blast victims. The PNP will get to the bottom of this. This bloody incident bears clear signs of a possible terror attack. We condemn violence in all forms,” Carlos said.

The lone casualty died while being treated for blast injuries at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center.

Wounded were Rodolfo Castillo, a 67-year-old senior citizen; Masid Benjamin,25; Haron Solaiman, 24; and three minors aged, 17, 3 and 5 months old. The bus was enroute from Davao City to Cotabato City. PNP-PIO