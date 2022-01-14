Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases soared to a new record 34,021 on Thursday from 32, 246 on Wednesday, the Department of Health (DOH) said

The positivity rate climbed to an all-time high of 47.9 percent as 78, 866 persons were tested on Jan. 11.

Total cases are at 3,092, 409 out of which 237, 387 are active cases.

However, 98 percent of active cases are mild and asymptomatic, the DOH said.

But OCTA Research Fellow Guido David told dzBB with the reproduction number now at 4.29 in the National Capital Region ''more or less possibly next week cases would be at the peak.''

NCR, which is under Alert Level Three, accounts for at least 50 percent of total COVID-19 cases. In the Jan. 12 DOH report, NCR had 56 percent of COVID-19 cases followed by Calabarzon, 22 percent and Central Luzon, 10 percent.

But David pointed out that places like Pangasinan, Lapulapu in Cebu, Baguio City and Davao are seeing an increase in cases.

ICU bed use in NCR was 58 percent while ward bed utilization is at 66 percent. Isolation bed use was 54 percent.

Deaths reached 82 while recoveries reached 4, 694. DMS