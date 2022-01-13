A radio commentator was shot dead at a car repair shop by riding-in-tandem gunmen Wednesday morning in Tacurong City.

Jaynard Angeles, 36, of Barangay Matiompong, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, former station manager of Radyo ni Juan FM station, was shot in the head, police said.

His companion, Efren Fuentevilla, was not targetted, police said.

Police said Angeles brought his Hyundai green van to the car repair shop for a checkup.

''While checking the engine together with his companion and mechanic, two unidentified male persons approached the victim and fired upon him hitting his head causing his untimely death,'' an initial police report said.

The suspects rode on their motorcycle and fled, it added.

News reports said Angeles had resigned to run for councilor in Lambayong, news reports said. He remained as a commentator.

The Commission on Elections directed the Philippine National Police to implement a gun ban nationwide after declaring that the election season began on Sunday. DMS