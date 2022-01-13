Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases rose to 32,246 on Wednesday from 28, 007, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

This is the second highest COVID-19 case since the pandemic started in 2020.

Eleven laboratories were unable to submit data, the DOH added.

The positivity rate went up to 45.7 percent from 44.5 percent. Recoveries rose for the third day with 5, 063 from 4,471 on Tuesday while deaths went down to 144 from 219 on the previous day.

Total cases are at 3, 026, 473 out of which 208, 154 are active. However, mild and asymptomatic cases account for 97.8 percent of active cases, the DOH said.

ICU bed use in the National Capital Region rose slightly from 54 percent on Tuesday to 56 percent Wednesday, while ward beds utilization went up from 64 percent to 67 percent.

Isolation bed use went down from 60 percent on Tuesday to 55 percent. DMS