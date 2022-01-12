The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) led by Secretary Bernie Cruz offered their prayers and condolences to the family of former OIC-Secretary Rosalina Bistoyong, who passed away Monday at the age of 68.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed her as officer-in-charge of the agency from September 8, 2017, up to December of the same year to ensure the continuous delivery of public service, after former Secretary Rafael Mariano’s appointment was not approved.

Prior to her short stint as DAR secretary, she has been with the department as Undersecretary for Support Services Office since 2010.

Among her numerous achievements include the provisions of credit to agrarian reform beneficiaries through the agrarian production credit program, which facilitated the increase in membership of more than 20,000 agrarian reform beneficiaries to DAR cooperatives.

Bistoyong also assisted more than 50,000 agrarian reform beneficiaries in accessing micro-finance services for their agri-business.

She was a graduate of UST Education High School 1970 and Faculty of Arts and Letters 1974, majoring in mass communications. DAR