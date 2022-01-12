Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases retreated from a record 33, 169 to 28, 007 on Tuesday even as 12 laboratories were unable to submit their reports.

Recoveries rose for the second straight day, from 3, 725 on Monday to 4, 471 but deaths went up from 145 to 219.

The positivity rate went down from 46 percent to 44.5 percent.

Total cases breached three million to 3, 026, 473 out of which 181, 016 are active cases. The Department of Health (DOH) case bulletin said 97.1 percent of active cases are mild and asymptomatic.

ICU bed use slightly rose from 52 percent on Monday to 54 percent Tuesday. Ward beds utilization went down from 67 percent to 64 percent while isolation beds use rose from 54 percent to 60. DMS