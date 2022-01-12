The government reiterated its call for the public to get their vaccination against COVID-19 as three million senior citizens in the country remain unvaccinated.

In a virtual Palace briefing on Tuesday, Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the government is targeting to inoculate around 28 to 30 million Filipinos to achieve the vaccination of the total of 90 million Filipinos until June 2022.

"The administration is targeting to vaccinate 90 million Filipinos before the end June 2022 of which 28 million to 30 million need to be vaccinated, it includes the three million unvaccinated seniors," he said.

"We urge our grandparents and their families, for yourselves and your families, please, please get vaccinated. Our seniors are vulnerable to COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization, and I quote, 'Senior citizens are at highest risk of deaths due to COVID-19,' he said.

“Seven out of ten deaths are in patients 60 years old and above,” Nograles added.

Nograles said as of Monday, "more than 114 million total doses were already administered; more than 62 million of our people received the first dose, while almost 53 million are fully vaccinated and more than 3.5 million get their booster dose."

"We want to again remind everyone that our vaccines against COVID-19 have Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. All of these are safe and effective, all the brands here provide protection for severe and critical cases of coronavirus," he said.

"The vaccines are all free! You can walk-in. To those who are already vaccinated, you can have your booster using Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna at Sputnik after three months and two months for Janssen," he added. Robina Asido/DMS