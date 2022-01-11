Former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Lisandro Abadia passed away at the age of 83, the military said Monday.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines extends its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of General Lisandro Abadia, former AFP Chief of Staff," said Col. Ramon Zagala, AFP spokesman.

Zagala said "General Abadia served as the CSAFP in the early 90s and has paved the way for the professionalization of the military and the return of meritocracy in its promotion system".

"He also led the AFP Campaign Plan "Lambat Bitag" that significantly decreased the strength of the communist terrorist group," he said.

Zagala noted that "appropriate military honors will be provided in recognition of the former Chief of Staff's legacy and sacrifices as a soldier and head of the military."

Abadia also played a key role in quelling the 1989 coup against the Aquino government when he repulsed the Marines, regained control of the Logistics Command and Camp Aguinaldo.

This sparked the recovery of government forces who gradually took the upperhand against the coup plotters.

Aquino named Abadia as chief of staff in April 1992. Robina Asido/DMS