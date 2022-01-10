Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases rose to a new one-day record of 28, 707 on Sunday even as 14 laboratories were not able to submit data.

Total cases neared three million with 2,965, 447 out of which 128, 114 are active cases. But the Department of Health case bulletin said 96.4 percent of active cases are mild and asymptomatic.

The positivity rate is new record high of 44 percent with 77, 479 from 43.7 percent obtained from 77,004 tests on Saturday.

OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said the small increase in the positivity rate might indicate the start of decrease in cases.

''We have to see what will be the trend in the few days,'' he told dzBB.

David added that cases are starting to rise in some areas of Visayas and other parts of Luzon.

ICU bed utilization rose to 52 percent from 51 percent on Saturday while isolation bed use was at 50 percent from 51 percent the previous day. Ward beds use was at 65 percent from 62 percent.

Fifteen persons died from COVID-19 to bring total fatalities at 52, 150.

There were 2, 579 persons who recovered from COVID-19, raising total recoveries to 2, 785, 183. DMS