The number of areas under granular lockdown in the National Capital Region climbed to 53, with 36 located in Manila, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Saturday.

The PNP said 16 are in northern part in the NCR and one in southern area.

A total of 57 households or 113 people are affected by the lockdown.

There are 103 police officers and 104 force multipliers are securing these.

Six areas in Mimaropa and one in the Cordilleras, are under lockdown, covering 28 households or 77 individuals.

Police have apprehended at least 20,615 people in Metro Manila for

violating quarantine protocols, with 20, 455 not following minimum public health standards. DMS