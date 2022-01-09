The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said 26, 458 COVID-19 cases were recorded.

This surpassed the single-day record of 26, 303 set on September 11, 2021.

On Friday, COVID-19 cases reached 21, 819.

The DOH said 95.5 percent of 102, 017 active cases were mild and asymptomatic.

In the NCR, considered center of the COVID-19 pandemic, ward bed utilization rose to 62 percent. ICU and isolation bed use were both at 51 percent.

The positivity rate was at 43.7 percent out of 77, 004 tested.

There were 265 persons who died from COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 52, 135.

A total of 1,656 recovered from COVID-19 to push the aggregate recoveries to 2, 782, 723. DMS