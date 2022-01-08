By Robina Asido

The order of President Rodrigo Duterte for barangay captains to restrain movement of unvaccinated individuals should be implemented nationwide, Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said on Friday.

"It appears in his declaration last night, pronouncements and directive of the president, it appears that regardless and that is nationwide. And if we are going to listen to what the president said, his instructions are for the barangay captain to request the residents to get vaccinated," Nograles said in a virtual briefing.

"If unvaccinated and it is not essential not due to work, they should not go out because this is for their safety and protection as well as the whole community and the whole country," he said.

"Because we see in the data that those who are unvaccinated become severe and critical when they acquire COVID-19.So that is nationwide," he added.

Duterte announced his order to the barangay captain to restrain the unvaccinated individuals during his Talk To The People program on Thursday night.

"I’m now giving orders to the barangay captains to look for those persons who are not vaccinated and just would request them or order them, if you may, to stay put. And if he refuses, he goes out of the house and goes around in the community or maybe wherever he goes, he can be restrained," Duterte said.

"If he refuses, then the barangay captain being a person in authority is empowered now to arrest the recalcitrant persons, that is in addition to the police power, the agents of a person in authority," he said.

"Because it is a national emergency, it is my position that we can restrain and that I have ordered the barangay captains because under the law, ang barangay captain can enforce all the laws of the land within his community. That’s the long and short of being a person in authority. All laws except those they serve for some sectors, agencies and the president," he added.

Duterte also noted that "the barangay captain can also mobilize civilians and ... give them the task officially probably written and that converts their status from being a civilian but also a person in authority called upon to assist the persons in authority."

"They now become agents of a person in authority. That is my position," he said.

However, Duterte also made clear that he is willing to answer in case he will be charged because of his orders.

"They can file cases. I’d be happy to answer. As I said I already have a case in ICC why don't you just add it so that I can answer it once when the time comes," he said.

"Being the President, ultimately I am responsible for the safety and well-being of every Filipino and that is why my orders are to restrain them. Not to arrest them immediately, just talk to them (first, and say) sir you are not vaccinated then you put everybody in jeopardy. You go out, you get contaminated, now the contamination is per family, per houses," he added. DMS