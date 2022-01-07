Twenty nine cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were detected from 48 samples sequenced by the Philippine Genome Center last January 2, the Department of Health said Thursday.

Aside from the 29 Omicron cases, there were 18 Delta variant cases while one had no lineage assigned, DOH added. Delta variant cases are 8, 497.

The 29 Omicron cases were composed of 10 returning overseas Filipinos and 19 local cases with addresses in the National Capital Region, bringing the total number to 43, according to the DOH.

''Of the 19 active cases, 14 are still active. Three cases have been tagged as recovered while there are two cases whose outcome are still being verified,'' the DOH said.

The DOH said it is verifying the test results and health status of all passengers of these flights to determine if there are other confirmed cases or passengers who became symptomatic after arrival. DMS