Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases zoomed to its highest since September 2021 with 17, 220 on Thursday from 10, 775 on Wednesday, the Department of Health said.

The positivity rate climbed to 36.9 percent from 31.7 percent.

However, 91.6 percent of cases are mild and asymptomatic. These are broken down into 49, 988 mild cases and 1, 837 asymptomatic.

In the National Capital Region, ICU bed occupancy went up to 43 percent from 37 on Wednesday. Ward beds are 50 percent utilized from 45 percent on the previous day and isolation beds 42 percent used from 39 percent.

There were 81 persons who died from COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 51, 743 and 616 who recovered to bring the overall tally to 2, 780, 613. DMS