Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) nearly doubled from 5,434 on Tuesday to 10, 775 on Wednesday as the positivity rate jumped to 31.7 percent, the Department of Health (DOH).

Mild and asymptomatic cases account for 88 percent of 39, 974 active cases. This is broken down into 33, 866 mild and 1,284 asymptomatic cases. Total cases reached 2, 871, 745.

But hospital beds utilization continued to rise in the National Capital Region, considered the epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic. ICU bed utilization was at 37 percent from 35 percent on Tuesday while ward beds are 45 percent from 36 percent on Tuesday.

Isolation bed use was at 27 percent on Tuesday but rose to 39 percent on Wednesday. DMS