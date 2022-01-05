Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Dionardo Carlos said Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19 virus, suspected Omicron variant.

In a message to the PNP Press Corps, Carlos said he, security, staff and his children to RT-PCR tests due to reports of fever and chills experienced by my personnel.

Carlos said he, the duty driver and his aide who were with him in the van Sunday morning tested positive.

''I experienced fever, chills and body sweats Sunday evening but come Monday, Jan 3, 2022 only lower back pain remains,'' he said.

Carlos said as of 9:30 am Tuesday, his body temperature was 37.1 °C, oxy meter - 98 and blood pressure - 110/80 to 130/90.

He said his lower back pain persists, while he has no cough and his lungs and clear. Carlos said he is taking BioFlu.

Carlos said he informed Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano and Senator Bong Go about his status and was advised to rest.

'' I will consider this time I am under quarantine that I'm just taking my much needed Christmas and New Year's break,'' he said. DMS