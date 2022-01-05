While admitting there is ''an observed increase demand for such products'', the Department of Health (DOH) says there is no shortage of paracetamol and other drugs for flu-like symptoms.

In a statement Tuesday, the DOH said it quickly consulted ''major drugstore chains and local manufacturers and suppliers on the status of supply of said products.''

''There is no ongoing shortage in the Philippines'', it said.

Janette Jakosalem, vice president of the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines said even though demand for flu, cold and cough medicines peak at this time, they suspect the COVID-19 scare caused big purchases for these items.

''We can replenish these in two to three days,'' she said.

Jakosalem urged people not to hoard medicines. ''These have expiry dates,'' she added.

Social media posts by parents complained that the supply of paracetamol appeared to have vanished from shelves in drug stores. One parent who lives in Mandaluyong went as far as Makati to buy paracetamol.

Demand for paracetamol soared since last week people thought it could alleviate the symptoms of mild fever which they fear could lead to COVID-19.

People diagnosed with mild COVID-19 cases, which comprise majority of cases in the NCR are also taking paracetamol get well.

The DOH said paracetamol '' has many generic alternatives in the market, which are available in many drug stores nationwide.''

''We are constantly monitoring the status of supply of critical medicines for COVID-19, including supportive medicines for symptomatic treatment.'' DMS