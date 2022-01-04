The Metro Manila Council agreed to restrict the movement of the unvaccinated individuals as the National Capital Region placed under Alert Level Three starting Monday.

"This is in principle that was agreed by them (Metro Manila mayors), the unvaccinated... they shall remain in their residences at all times except for the procurement of essential goods and services," Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos said in a briefing on Monday morning.

Abalos explained that the restriction for the unvaccinated individuals is temporary.

"Your mobility will have a lot of restrictions to protect you, this is while we are under alert level 3 which is happening right now. It is just temporary," he said.

"This is just while we are on Alert Level Three or higher (alert level) Four to protect the unvaccinated. We hope that everyone will understand this," he added.

Unvaccinated individuals will also not be allowed inside malls, indoor and al fresco dining and other public places as well as to travel domestically from January 3 to 15.

Face-to-face classes in Metro Manila was suspended as the NCR was placed under the Alert Level Three starting Monday.

NCR was placed under Alert Level Three following the increase in COVID-19 cases and the recorded cases of the Omicron variant.

"Both the local chief executives of Metro Manila and DepEd officials appeal to the parents to make sure children stay at home for their safety amid the threat of rising infections," said MMDA. Robina Asido/DMS