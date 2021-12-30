Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases soared to 889 on Wednesday, more than double from Tuesday's 421, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The sharp increase in cases and in the positivity rate, which was at 4.5 percent, said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is not caused by the Omicron variant.

''There is no community transmission of Omicron,'' he told dzBB earlier.

OCTA Research earlier forecast daily cases to reach 1,200 by December 31. ''The situation is changing in the NCR and we must now be very mindful of minimum public health standards,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles, in his virtual press conference, said the government is concerned. He urged people to wear face masks, wash hands frequently, avoid crowded spaces and be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Twenty eight persons died from COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 51, 421.

There were 214 persons who got well after getting COVID-19, resulting in total recoveries of 2, 778, 131.

Active cases are back to 10, 418 out of which 4,384 are mild. Moderate cases are 3,346 followed by severe, 1778; asymptomatic, 536 and critical, 374. DMS