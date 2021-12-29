President Rodrigo Duterte will sign the P5.02 trillion 2022 national budget before the end of the year, said Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles Tuesday.

In his virtual press briefing, Nograles said the budget is still being reviewed.

Nograles added that the budget for cash assistance for families affected by Typhoon ''Odette'' will be downloaded to local government units Wednesday.

Duterte, in his Monday taped Talk To The People, said he will provide P5,000 per family who were affected by Typhoon ''Odette''.

Ricardo Jalad, executive director of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC), said one million families were affected by ''Odette.''

Nograles said beneficiaries are still being identified. DMS