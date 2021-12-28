President Rodrigo Duterte has postponed signing the 2022 national budget which was earlier announced for Tuesday afternoon, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said Monday.

Sotto, dzBB reported, said he was informed of this development but he does not know why Duterte changed his mind.

Earlier, Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Tina Marie Canda said Duterte is scheduled to sign the 2022 national budget Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking at the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public hearing, Canda said: ''If I am not mistaken, it's (the budget for 2022) going to be signed tomorrow afternoon (by Duterte) .''

Canda disclosed that one item may be vetoed but she did not say what it was. She added that this item is being reviewed.

Canda said the DBM downloaded P1 billion for local government units affected by Typhoon'' Odette'' on Friday and another P1 billion is set to given today.

The two billion pesos came from the Office of the President's contingent fund, Canda said.

Two billion pesos more will be coming from quick response funds from the Office the President, she added.

Duterte committed to raise P10 billion for the victims and local government units badly struck by ''Odette.''

Duterte said that six billion pesos will be coming from the 2022 budget. DMS