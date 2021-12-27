Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases remain unchanged at 433 on Sunday, but the positivity rate rose to two percent from 1.6 percent on Saturday.

OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said while cases remain low, he urged the public to follow minimum health standards during the Christmas holidays.

The positivity rate of two percent came from 21, 116 from Saturday's 1.6 percent from 25, 779.

Infectious disease expert Rontgene Solante told dzBB that testing remains low because people are reluctant to have themselves tested during the holidays.

''We will probably get a clearer picture on cases around the second week of January,'' he said.

Deaths were low at 13 for total fatalities of 51, 200 while 283 persons overcame COVID-19 to put total recoveries at 2, 777, 918.

There were a total of 2, 838, 640 cases out of which 9, 522 are active cases. Mild cases account for 3, 574 cases followed by mild, 3,574; severe, 1,777; asymptomatic, 458 and critical, 374. DMS