Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases went up to 433 Saturday from 310 on Friday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The positivity rate went for the third straight day at 1.6 percent.

''My interpretation at this time is that we are seeing a holiday uptick due to the increased number of social gatherings, and this is not a cause for panic, but we must continue to follow public health standards,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David in a report Friday.

There were 137 persons who died from COVID-19 for total fatalities of 51, 187.

Those who got well after contracting COVID-19 reached 369 to raise total recoveries to 2, 777, 818.

Total cases reached 2, 838, 381 out of which 9, 376 are active cases. Mild cases account for 3,430 of active cases; moderate 3,337; severe, 1, 777; asymptomatic, 458 and critical, 374. DMS