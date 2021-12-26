Filipinos have finally seen the light concerning the Communist Party of the Philippines as the government's whole of nation approach has succeeded, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Saturday.

Implementing the whole of nation approach will result in the diminishing influence of the Communist Party of the Philippines, which marks its 53rd anniversary on Sunday. added Lorenzana.

''The influence of the CPP will continue to diminish as the government implements a whole-of-nation (WON) approach, where the people themselves are in the forefront of the fight. Since the WON was started in 2018, we saw the flood of surrenderees and capture or killing of ranking NPA cadres,'' said Lorenzana in a statement.

''At last the people are fed up and are rising up against them,'' added Lorenzana.

Lorenzana said for more than five decades, the CPP ''has brought nothing but misery, loss of lives, destruction of property, and denial of a bright future for many Filipinos.''

He said the government has ''offered benefits for those laying down their arms and rejoining society.''

''Tens of thousands have availed of this offer. We call upon those still in the hills to also take up this offer. Come down for the sake of your families. Together we shall work to make our country peaceful and prosperous,'' said Lorenzana. DMS