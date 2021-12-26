President Rodrigo Duterte joined all Filipinos in celebrating the Yuletide season this year, rallying support for national unity to overcome present challenges.

“As we commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ with fervent prayer, let us also welcome this occasion with stronger faith and hope, especially as our nation continues to recover from the effects of Typhoon Odette and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Duterte said in his Christmas message Friday.

“May we all be united in spreading love, compassion, and happiness to our families and friends, and even those whom we need to reach out to.”

Saying Christmas is a time for peace, he encouraged Filipinos to continue helping each other to heal and rebuild their lives.

“This will lead us to open our hearts and our homes, especially for those who are most in need so that they, too, may have joy and hope while we all work together towards better days ahead,” he said.

This season is particularly challenging for Filipinos as the country confronts the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic and the recent devastation caused by Typhoon Odette in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Duterte had a busy schedule this week as he visited communities affected by the typhoon. He made rounds to assess the damage, talk to local officials, and extend aid to the survivors. PND