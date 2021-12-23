With almost five months to go before the May 2022 elections, former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr leads Vice President Leni Robredo by a big margin in the December Pulse Asia survey Tuesday.

The survey was done December 1-6 with 2,400 respondents.

Marcos enjoys the support of 53 percent of adults followed by Robredo's 20 percent. Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' and Senator Manny Pacquiao have eight percent each.

Senator Panfilo Lacson has six percent. Former general Antonio Parlade, Leody de Guzman and ex-Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales have less than one percent.

Marcos, however, is facing petitions before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to disqualify him from the 2022 presidential race. Comelec has set January 7 as the preliminary conference of cases against him.

''Across geographic areas and socio-economic classes, majorities in Metro Manila (61 percent), the rest of Luzon (51 percent), Mindanao (64 percent), Class ABC (53 percent), and Class D (54 percent) would vote for ex-Senator Marcos if the May 2022 elections were held during the survey period,'' said Pulse Asia.

Respondents said if their original pick for president will end his campaign, 23 percent of those which a first choice would vote for Domagoso. Sharing second place in terms of second-choice voting figures are Lacson (17 percent) and Robredo (14 percent), Pulse Asia said.

In the vice presidential derby, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the running mate of Marcos leads Senate President Tito Sotto with 46 percent to the latter's 31 percent.

Senator Francis Pangilinan is third with 12 percent and Willie Ong, Domagoso's vice presidential bet, six percent. Congressman Lito Atienza, Pacquiao's vice presidential tandem, has one percent.

Former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano grabbed the lead from broadcaster Erwin Tulfo in the senatorial race, Pulse Asia said.

Cayetano got 64 percent while Tulfo had 60 percent. In third place is Rep. Loren Legarda (58.7 percent), Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero (53.9 percent), former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar (51.3 percent) and Senate Majority Floor Leader Migz Zubiri (49.4 percent).

Former Vice President Jojo Binay was seventh with 44.7 percent, Senator Joel Villanueva, eighth, with 41.6 percent; Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, ninth, 40.1 percent; President Rodrigo Duterte, tenth, 35.8 percent; actor Robin Padilla, 11th, 35.6 and Senator Risa Hontiveros, 12th, 35.5 percent.

Duterte had withdrawn from the senatorial race, which puts former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, 13th, in the top 12. Close behind are his half-brother ex-Senator JV Estrada and Gregorio Honasan, the former Department of Information and Communications Technology. DMS