President Rodrigo Duterte signed Tuesday night a declaration of a state of calamity in six regions greatly affected by Typhoon ''Odette''.

The regions are Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

''The declaration is expected to hasten rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts,'' he said in the pre-taped Talk to The People in Davao. ''It will also be an effective mechanism to control the prices of goods and commodities in the affected areas.''

There have been reports gasoline prices soaring to as high as P90 a liter and of looting.

Among the provinces hard hit are Bohol, which declared a state of calamity; Southern Leyte, Cebu, Siargao and Dinagat Islands.

Duterte asked local officials who still have calamity funds ''to use it. Now.''

Duterte said he is flying Wednesday to see the damage wrought by ''Odette'' in Siargao and Dinagat Islands.

Most regions struck by ''Odette'' have no electricity, mobile phone signal and water.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council executive director Ricardo Jalad said at least 156 persons died due to Typhoon ''Odette.''

Jalad said 37 were missing while 276 injured.

Affected by ''Odette'' were 304,000 families or more than one million individuals, said Jalad. It displaced 481,000 persons.

He said initial reports show around 6,000 houses were damaged and damage to infrastructure is estimated at P225 million.

Crop damage was placed around P162 million from 6, 893 hectares, added Jalad. DMS