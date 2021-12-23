The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is calling on the public to help give information on two suspects who were part of a group that robbed P30 million from a Japanese businessman and a Filipina in Pasig past Saturday midnight .

They are Ferdinand Fallaria, a dismissed policeman, and civilian Rowel Galan.

''Any information regarding their whereabouts, public may contact Pasig City Police Station at 0921-892-2950 (Globe), 0998-598-7880 (Smart) or 8447-79-53,'' said the NCRPO in a statement Wednesday.

''Public can also reach NCRPO Text hotline numbers Isumbong Kay RD NCRPO O915- 888-9181 for GLOBE subscribers and 0999-901-8181 for SMART subscribers whenever there are any suspicious person within the community,'' it added.

The NCRPO said criminal charges have been filed against eight suspects.

These are four policemen, three civilians and one dismissed PNP personnel

allegedly involved in the robbery, including those two suspects who are still at large, before the City Prosecutors Office, Pasig City on Sunday.

Complaints for robbery and carnapping were filed against Staff Sergeant Jayson Bartolome and Jhon Carlo Atienza. Corporal Merick Desoloc, Corporal Christian Jerome Reyes, Patrolman Kirk Joshua Almojera, AJ Mary Agnas; Fallaria and Galan for robbery.

Atienza was found dead in the shootout as Pasig cops pursued the suspects after the victims sought police assistance.

NCR police director Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao ordered to fast track filing administrative cases against the involved active personnel now on automatic leave of absence.

The cases are being handled by the Office of the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division.

Danao said no white wash will be done.

"We will continue to cleanse our ranks. We will never tolerate these policemen and guarantee that they will be charged accordingly and immediately so that other Metro cops will have second thoughts in doing the same," he said. DMS