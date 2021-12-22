Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases dipped to 168 from 263 on Monday as 20 laboratories were not able to submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System, the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday.

Four laboratories also did not operate, the DOH added.

Based on data in the last 14 days, the contribution of these 24 labs is around 4.8 percent of samples tested and 4.5 percent of persons who tested positive.

The 168 cases is the lowest since May 22, 2020 when 163 was recorded.

The positivity rate was at 0.9 percent from 22, 964 cases tested on Dec. 19.

Ten persons perished from COVID-19 to bring total fatalities to 50, 794.

There were 372 persons who got well, raising total recoveries to 2,777, 541.

Total cases reached 2, 837, 719 out of which 9, 384 were active. Moderate cases accounted for 3,406 of active cases followed by 3,289 mild cases. Severe were made up of 1, 804 cases, asymptomatic 508 and critical 377. DMS