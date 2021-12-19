Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases went down to 291 Saturday from 582 on Friday.

The positivity rate is at 0.9 percent out of the 35,527 tests last December 16.

Deaths reached 106 to raise total fatalities to 50, 675.

There were 523 persons who got well after having COVID-19 to bring total recoveries to 2, 776, 956.

Total COVID-19 cases are 2,837,555 COVID-19 out of which 9,924 are active cases. Mild cases account for 3,854 of active cases, moderate, 3,388 ; severe, 1,799; 501 are asymptomatic and 382 critical cases. DMS