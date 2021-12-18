Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases surged to 582 on Friday from 289 on Thursday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

No reason was given by the DOH but OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said in this Twitter account: ''It is more likely to be just a dump of backlog.''

The positivity rate was at 1 percent from 0.9 percent on Thursday.

Deaths reached 74, bringing total fatalities to 50, 570.

A total of 494 persons got well, resulting in aggregate recoveries of 2,776, 727.

Total cases are 2,837,464 COVID-19, out of which 10, 167 are active. Mild acses accounted for 4,015 of active cases, followed by 3,415 moderate cases. Severe drew 1, 815; asymptomatic, 539 and critical, 383. DMS