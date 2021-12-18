The first semester 2021 poverty incidence among population, or the proportion of poor Filipinos whose per capita income is not enough to meet their basic food and non-food needs, was estimated at 23.7 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Friday.

This translates to 26.14 million Filipinos who lived below the poverty threshold estimated at P 12,082, on the average, for a family of five per month in the first semester.

On the other hand, subsistence incidence among Filipinos, or the proportion of Filipinos whose income is not enough to meet even the basic food needs, was registered at 9.9 percent or about 10.94 million Filipinos in the first semester.

On the average, the monthly food threshold for a family of five for the same period was estimated at P8,393.

Among families, the first semester 2021 poverty incidence was estimated at 18 percent, which is equivalent to around 4.74 million poor families.

Meanwhile, the subsistence incidence among families was recorded at 7.1 percent, or around 1.87 million food poor families in the first semester. PSA